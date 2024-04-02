Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An placed sixth in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, An has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -7.
- In 2023, An finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
An's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|4/1/2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|4/4/2019
|7
|69-68-73-66
|-12
An's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, An has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- An has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.034, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, An's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|308.1
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.98%
An's Best Finishes
- An has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, An ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that event).
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.503
|1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.034
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.238
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.120
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.895
|1.081
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.