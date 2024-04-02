Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that event).

An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192 (he finished 16th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished second in that tournament.