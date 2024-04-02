PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Byeong Hun An of South Korea hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An placed sixth in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for An at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, An has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of -7.
    • In 2023, An finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    An's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023670-71-68-69-10
    4/1/2021MC77-76+9
    4/4/2019769-68-73-66-12

    An's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, An has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • An has an average of -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 1.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.503 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 83rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.034, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, An's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance13308.1308.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.21%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.98%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, An ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings with 948 points.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that event).
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.192 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038 (he finished fourth in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5031.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.034-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2380.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.120-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8951.081

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.