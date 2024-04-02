PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Pendrith's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC73-73+2

    Pendrith's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pendrith finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of -3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith is averaging -1.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.144 average that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has registered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance12308.7308.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.43%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Pendrith's Best Finishes

    • While Pendrith has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
    • As of now, Pendrith has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.068, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.256-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.144-1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.134-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.5070.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.241-1.508

    Pendrith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3065-70-72-68-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-69-74-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

