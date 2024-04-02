Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that event).

Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.068, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.