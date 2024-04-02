Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Taylor Pendrith hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 36th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Pendrith missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Pendrith's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pendrith finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of -3 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith is averaging -1.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 this season, which ranks 142nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith has a -0.144 average that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has registered a 0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|308.7
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- While Pendrith has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Pendrith has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.461 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Pendrith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.315. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.068, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.256
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.144
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.134
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.507
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.241
|-1.508
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.