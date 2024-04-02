PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    When he takes the course April 4-7, Jimmy Walker will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot -6 and finished 22nd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Walker has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -6.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Walker's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232270-70-73-69-6
    3/31/2022MC78-70+4
    4/1/20215972-72-70-75+1
    4/4/20193070-69-69-73-7
    4/19/2018471-69-67-67-14

    Walker's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Walker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Walker has an average of -1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker is averaging -6.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Walker .

    Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance45307.2291.1
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%64.44%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.3
    Par Breakers16420.16%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%19.44%

    Walker's Best Finishes

    • Walker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 30 tournaments).
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Walker's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -8 and finished 14th in that event.
    • With 294 points last season, Walker finished 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-3.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.100-0.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-1.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-6.192

    Walker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2565-65-72-73-933
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-67-70-68-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1472-68-68-68-854
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7469-66-72-70-73
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

