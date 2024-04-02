Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.

Walker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.

Walker has an average of -1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.