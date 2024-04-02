Jimmy Walker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course April 4-7, Jimmy Walker will aim to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2023, he shot -6 and finished 22nd at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last six trips to the Valero Texas Open, Walker has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 26th.
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 22nd after posting a score of -6.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Walker's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|22
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|3/31/2022
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|4/1/2021
|59
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4/4/2019
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|4/19/2018
|4
|71-69-67-67
|-14
Walker's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Walker has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jimmy Walker has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Walker has an average of -1.670 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker is averaging -6.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|19.44%
Walker's Best Finishes
- Walker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 30 tournaments).
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 40% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Walker's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -8 and finished 14th in that event.
- With 294 points last season, Walker finished 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-3.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|-0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-6.192
Walker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|65-65-72-73
|-9
|33
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-67-70-68
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|72-68-68-68
|-8
|54
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.