Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.