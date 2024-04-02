PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Troy Merritt tries for better results in the 2024 Valero Texas Open having failed to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Merritt has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Merritt's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC69-76+1
    3/31/2022469-71-69-69-10
    4/1/20213476-69-68-73-2
    4/19/20183673-70-71-72-2

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -1.525 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a -0.127 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158287.4285.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.63%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.54%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Merritt has collected 68 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1540.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.127-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2040.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.394-2.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.470-1.525

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.