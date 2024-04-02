1H AGO
Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt tries for better results in the 2024 Valero Texas Open having failed to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.
Latest odds for Merritt at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last five trips to the Valero Texas Open, Merritt has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 31st.
- Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Merritt's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|3/31/2022
|4
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|4/1/2021
|34
|76-69-68-73
|-2
|4/19/2018
|36
|73-70-71-72
|-2
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of -1.525 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Merritt .
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 ranks 124th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a -0.127 average that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|287.4
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.54%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Merritt has collected 68 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639 (he finished 58th in that event).
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.154
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.127
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.204
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.394
|-2.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.470
|-1.525
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.