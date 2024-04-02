Benny and the Bets: 'Strokes Gained: Focus' key component at Valero Texas Open

He knew it was coming via his world ranking, but one of the last officially invited players to the Masters is someone I also like this week at TPC San Antonio. An +3300 has had some success here in the past – a T6 last season and T7 in 2019 – and is also quietly putting together a nice season despite missing the cut at THE PLAYERS in his last start. Prior to that, An put up five top-25s and three top-10s. He sits 15th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 25th in SG: Tee-to-Green and also ranks second in birdie average. His propensity to make some errors does concern me a little, but I also appreciate his good proximity from long distance this week.