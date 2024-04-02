Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he placed 34th shooting -2 in this tournament in 2021.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Campos has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -2.
- Campos last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2021, finishing 34th with a score of -2.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Campos' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/1/2021
|34
|72-74-68-72
|-2
Campos' Recent Performances
- Campos has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of -11 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -2.224 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|48.61%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|15.97%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos played three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
- Last season Campos put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -13 and finished 18th (five shots back of the winner).
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.852. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.597 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best performance last season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at -0.435. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-4.044, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.224) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.224
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.