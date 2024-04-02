58M AGO
Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 45th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Latest odds for Eckroat at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over the last two times Eckroat has played the Valero Texas Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2023, Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Eckroat's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|4/1/2021
|MC
|77-72
|+5
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging -1.788 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Eckroat .
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.561. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.7
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.27%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat has played eight tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Eckroat sits 26th in the FedExCup standings with 606 points.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.541 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.185
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.561
|3.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.234
|0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.134
|-1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.805
|2.403
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.