Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.541 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.