58M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Austin Eckroat enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 45th-place finish in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over the last two times Eckroat has played the Valero Texas Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • In 2023, Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Eckroat's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC75-72+3
    4/1/2021MC77-72+5

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five appearances, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging -1.788 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 2.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season (74th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.561. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103294.7290.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.83%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.27%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat has played eight tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Eckroat sits 26th in the FedExCup standings with 606 points.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.541 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.835 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1850.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5613.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2340.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.134-1.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8052.403

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

