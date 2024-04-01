Tip of the Åberg: Watch for Ludvig to lead lineups at TPC San Antonio

Jordan Spieth ($9,500): Please keep arms and legs inside the cart at all times. A disqualification and a pair of cuts missed in three of his last four starts make his T6 in Phoenix seem forever ago. Never a dull moment with the 2021 champion, he returns for the first time since 2022 (T35) and will look to add to his three top-10 paydays from his last five starts, all T35 or better. I know he will be ready next week.