Patrick Fishburn Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Patrick Fishburn struggled, missing the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Fishburn's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Fishburn's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fishburn has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Fishburn has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -10 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging -3.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148 this season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.0 yards) ranks 36th, while his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn has a -0.777 mark (170th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|304.0
|308.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.55%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.25%
Fishburn's Best Finishes
- Fishburn is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in seven tournaments).
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Fishburn ranks 196th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points.
Fishburn's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 1.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 0.154. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 0.383 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.566, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.148
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.777
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.758
|-1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.397
|-3.134
Fishburn's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.