Tom Whitney Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.

Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 41st in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).