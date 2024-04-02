Tom Whitney Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Tom Whitney missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Whitney's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Whitney has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Whitney has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.481 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Whitney has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 this season, which ranks 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney owns a 0.260 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 108th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|292.4
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Whitney's Best Finishes
- Whitney has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- As of now, Whitney has accumulated 73 points, which ranks him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.929.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.134, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 41st in the field (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.166
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.260
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.472
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.074
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.120
|-1.481
Whitney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.