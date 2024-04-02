PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -8.
    • Fowler finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Fowler's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231071-72-71-66-8
    3/31/2022MC72-74+2
    4/1/20211776-68-69-70-5
    4/4/20191768-68-73-69-10

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Fowler has an average finish of 45th.
    • Fowler has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fowler has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.584 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 99th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.319 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99295.0300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.57%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.12%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Fowler has 87 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 0.835 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 1.700. In that tournament, he finished 68th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.584-1.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.319-1.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0180.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.1731.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.058-2.259

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

