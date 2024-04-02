Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 0.835 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 1.700. In that tournament, he finished 68th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).