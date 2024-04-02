Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking a higher finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Fowler has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -8.
- Fowler finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Fowler's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|4/1/2021
|17
|76-68-69-70
|-5
|4/4/2019
|17
|68-68-73-69
|-10
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Fowler has an average finish of 45th.
- Fowler has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Fowler has an average of 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.584 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 99th, while his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler sports a -0.319 average that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|295.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.12%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Fowler has 87 points, placing him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 0.827.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he put up a 0.835 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 26th in the field at 1.700. In that tournament, he finished 68th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 23rd in the field (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.584
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.319
|-1.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.018
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.173
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.058
|-2.259
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
