PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Andrew Landry looks to show better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Landry at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Landry has played the Valero Texas Open four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -17, and his average finish has been first.
    • In 2023, Landry failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Landry's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC72-74+2
    4/1/2021MC75-73+4
    4/4/2019MC71-74+1
    4/19/2018169-67-67-68-17

    Landry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Landry has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Landry is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Landry .

    Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4275.3
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%52.78%
    Putts Per Round6928.8131.1
    Par Breakers18718.96%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%14.81%

    Landry's Best Finishes

    • Landry took part in 28 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Landry put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -6 and finished 45th (15 shots back of the winner).
    • Landry placed 217th in the FedExCup standings with 49 points last season.

    Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-

    Landry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC75-72+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-69-77-68-15
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6767-68-75-72+24
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6471-63-72-75-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.