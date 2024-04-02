57M AGO
Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Andrew Landry looks to show better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Landry has played the Valero Texas Open four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -17, and his average finish has been first.
- In 2023, Landry failed to make the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Landry's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|4/1/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|4/4/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|4/19/2018
|1
|69-67-67-68
|-17
Landry's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Landry has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 275.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Landry is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Landry is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|275.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|14.81%
Landry's Best Finishes
- Landry took part in 28 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Landry put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -6 and finished 45th (15 shots back of the winner).
- Landry placed 217th in the FedExCup standings with 49 points last season.
Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-
Landry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-69-77-68
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|67
|67-68-75-72
|+2
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|71-63-72-75
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.