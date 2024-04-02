Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Chesson Hadley finished 60th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a +3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Hadley has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -2.
- Hadley last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Hadley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|3/31/2022
|53
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|4/1/2021
|23
|73-72-66-73
|-4
|4/4/2019
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|4/19/2018
|20
|68-71-71-73
|-5
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 0.339 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley owns a -0.315 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|297.1
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- With 85 points, Hadley currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.115 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 35th in the field at 0.988. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.018 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.065
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.315
|-1.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.070
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.530
|0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.080
|0.339
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.