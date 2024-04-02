PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley finished 60th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a +3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last five appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Hadley has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -2.
    • Hadley last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, finishing 60th with a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Hadley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20236070-74-75-72+3
    3/31/20225371-70-76-69-2
    4/1/20212373-72-66-73-4
    4/4/2019MC75-74+5
    4/19/20182068-71-71-73-5

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 30th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hadley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 0.339 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.065 (110th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.1 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley owns a -0.315 mark (145th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 21st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance82297.1301.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.10%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • With 85 points, Hadley currently ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.115 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 35th in the field at 0.988. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.018 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hadley delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.566, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that event).

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0650.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.315-1.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.0700.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5300.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.0800.339

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

