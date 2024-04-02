1H AGO
Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer will compete in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 74th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Latest odds for Palmer at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last six appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Palmer has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of -5.
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Palmer's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|3/31/2022
|48
|68-66-77-74
|-3
|4/1/2021
|17
|72-71-70-70
|-5
|4/4/2019
|MC
|75-69
|E
|4/19/2018
|MC
|71-76
|+3
Palmer's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Palmer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
- Ryan Palmer has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Palmer .
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.311 this season, which ranks 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer owns a -0.188 average that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has registered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|299.9
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.75%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 14 points, Palmer currently ranks 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.759 mark ranked in the field.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500. He finished 54th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.383 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 74th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.269, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.311
|0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.188
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.101
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.573
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.349
|-1.229
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.