Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.759 mark ranked in the field.

Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.500. He finished 54th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.383 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 74th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.269, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.