Russell Henley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2019, Russell Henley has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Henley finished 52nd (with a score of -4) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2019).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Henley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|52
|71-72-70-71
|-4
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 1.944 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 2.044 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley sports a -0.145 mark (114th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Henley has registered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|286.1
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.07%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Henley sits 35th in the FedExCup standings with 532 points.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 1.231.
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.367.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.011
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.145
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.276
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.440
|1.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.560
|2.044
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
