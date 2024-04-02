PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2019, Russell Henley has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Henley finished 52nd (with a score of -4) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2019).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Henley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/20195271-72-70-71-4

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Henley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 286.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley is averaging 1.944 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 2.044 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley sports a -0.145 mark (114th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Henley has registered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance165286.1286.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.73%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.07%

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Henley sits 35th in the FedExCup standings with 532 points.

    Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 1.231.
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.367.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0110.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.145-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2760.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4401.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5602.044

    Henley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament473-67-71-70-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

