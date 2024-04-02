Russell Henley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 1.231.

Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.367.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.338 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 41st in that event.