1H AGO

David Skinns Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he finished 48th in this tournament in 2022, David Skinns has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Skinns has entered the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of -3.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Skinns' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20224868-70-77-70-3

    Skinns' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Skinns has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 2.491 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.146 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance70299.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.98%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.51%

    Skinns' Best Finishes

    • Skinns has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, Skinns sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 191 points.

    Skinns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.686.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.441 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0160.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1460.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2041.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0130.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3212.491

    Skinns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

