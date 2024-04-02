David Skinns Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.686.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.441 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.