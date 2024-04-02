David Skinns Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
After he finished 48th in this tournament in 2022, David Skinns has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Skinns has entered the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 48th, posting a score of -3.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Skinns' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|48
|68-70-77-70
|-3
Skinns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Skinns has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Skinns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, David Skinns has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of 2.491 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.146 average that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|299.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.51%
Skinns' Best Finishes
- Skinns has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Skinns sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 191 points.
Skinns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.686.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 2.441 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.299, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Skinns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.016
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.146
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.204
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.013
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.321
|2.491
Skinns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
