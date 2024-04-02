PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Corey Conners enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Conners has entered the Valero Texas Open five times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -10.
    • Conners is the previous winner at the Valero Texas Open, winning with a score of -15 in 2023.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Conners' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023164-72-69-68-15
    3/31/20223570-71-75-67-5
    4/1/20211471-74-67-70-6
    4/4/2019169-67-66-66-20
    4/19/20182670-74-70-70-4

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Conners has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 3.757 in his past five tournaments.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.531 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.763. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105294.6294.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.67%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.94%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 100%.
    • As of now, Conners has compiled 404 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.714 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.987 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.603.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5312.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7633.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.202-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.478-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6153.757

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

