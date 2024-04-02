Corey Conners Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Corey Conners enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, shooting a -15 on the par-72 course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Conners has entered the Valero Texas Open five times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 15th, and an average score of -10.
- Conners is the previous winner at the Valero Texas Open, winning with a score of -15 in 2023.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Conners' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|3/31/2022
|35
|70-71-75-67
|-5
|4/1/2021
|14
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|4/4/2019
|1
|69-67-66-66
|-20
|4/19/2018
|26
|70-74-70-70
|-4
Conners' Recent Performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Conners has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of -0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 3.757 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.531 (15th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.763. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|294.6
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.94%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 100%.
- As of now, Conners has compiled 404 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.714 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.987 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.603.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.531
|2.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.763
|3.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.202
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.478
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.615
|3.757
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.