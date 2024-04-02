Corey Conners Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.714 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 5.987 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners delivered his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 0.603.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Conners recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.380, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.