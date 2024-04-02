Chan Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chan Kim hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 53rd-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Kim is playing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 55th.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 (85th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.124 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|292.5
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.33%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- With 175 points, Kim currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.154. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.829. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.060
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.124
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.190
|-1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.054
|-0.413
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.