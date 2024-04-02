PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Chan Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 53rd-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Kim is playing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 55th.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -1.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.060 (85th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.5 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.124 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance127292.5290.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.44%
    Putts Per Round129.1
    Par Breakers1%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.33%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • With 175 points, Kim currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.154. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.829. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.060-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1240.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.190-1.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.054-0.413

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

