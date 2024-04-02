Chan Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.154. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.829. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.984.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.