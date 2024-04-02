Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Tommy Fleetwood posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying to improve on that finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Fleetwood's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fleetwood is averaging -1.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 27th on TOUR with an average of 0.462 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.07 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|64.56%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|28.07
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|42
|23.35%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|13.74%
|14.38%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood last season played 21 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Fleetwood's best performance came when he shot -32 and finished second at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Fleetwood earned 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.928 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.152, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.388
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.462
|-3.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.355
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.699
|-1.783
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|33
|72-71-74-74
|+3
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.