Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.928 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.152, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.