Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Tommy Fleetwood posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Fleetwood's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 291.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Fleetwood is averaging -1.783 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 last season, which ranked 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranked 81st, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fleetwood ranked 27th on TOUR with an average of 0.462 per round. Additionally, he ranked 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.07 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3291.2
    Greens in Regulation %16564.56%66.34%
    Putts Per Round628.0728.5
    Par Breakers4223.35%24.51%
    Bogey Avoidance8113.74%14.38%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood last season played 21 tournaments, earning six top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Fleetwood's best performance came when he shot -32 and finished second at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Fleetwood earned 1184 points last season, which placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.817 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.928 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood produced his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.939. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Fleetwood delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.152, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Fleetwood posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.388-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.462-3.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3550.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4930.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.699-1.783

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3372-71-74-74+327
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-65-68-71-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

