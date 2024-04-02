Carson Young Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Young has played the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Young's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -0.139 in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.270.
- On the greens, Young's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|291.6
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- Currently, Young sits 105th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.223
|1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.270
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.383
|-1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.088
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.021
|-0.139
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
