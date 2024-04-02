Carson Young Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.