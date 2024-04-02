PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Young has played the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +5 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Young's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC74-75+5

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -0.139 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 ranks 61st on TOUR this season, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 51st on TOUR with a mark of 0.270.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 112th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance131291.6294.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.46%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Young sits 105th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.213.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.814, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2231.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.270-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.383-1.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0880.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.021-0.139

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

