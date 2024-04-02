Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Samuel Stevens will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting E at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Stevens finished second (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Stevens' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
Stevens' Recent Performances
- Stevens has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -2.443 Strokes Gained: Total.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 this season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 26th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.282.
- On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|305.5
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Stevens sits 116th in the FedExCup standings with 108 points.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.971, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.265
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.282
|-2.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.119
|-1.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.085
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.051
|-2.443
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.