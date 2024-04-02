Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.971, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 57th in that event.