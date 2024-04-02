PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting E at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Stevens finished second (with a score of -14) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Stevens' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023272-68-68-66-14

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • Stevens has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging -2.443 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 this season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.5 yards) ranks 26th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.282.
    • On the greens, Stevens has registered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance26305.5304.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%60.07%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens has played 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 70% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Stevens sits 116th in the FedExCup standings with 108 points.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.884 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.971, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2650.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.282-2.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.119-1.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0850.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.051-2.443

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

