Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125. He finished 45th in that event.

Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -2.044 mark ranked 55th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).