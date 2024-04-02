Kevin Dougherty Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Last time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Kevin Dougherty carded a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Dougherty's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Dougherty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of 1.271 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dougherty owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.923 (third) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.4 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 91st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.011. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Dougherty's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.4
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Dougherty's Best Finishes
- Dougherty has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times (57.1%).
- Currently, Dougherty sits 164th in the FedExCup standings with 41 points.
Dougherty's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.125. He finished 45th in that event.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -2.044 mark ranked 55th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.078, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 38th in the field). In that event, he finished 38th.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.923
|3.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.011
|0.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.784
|-2.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.133
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.262
|1.271
Dougherty's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
