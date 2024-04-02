58M AGO
Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Beau Hossler enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Hossler at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hossler's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -3, over his last six appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of -1.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hossler's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|3/31/2022
|4
|73-66-67-72
|-10
|4/1/2021
|69
|74-72-73-72
|+3
|4/4/2019
|36
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|4/19/2018
|51
|71-69-69-79
|E
Hossler's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 (88th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.162.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 26th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.4
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Hossler's Best Finishes
- While Hossler hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- Hossler, who has 327 points, currently ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.971), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.038
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.162
|-1.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.213
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.470
|1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.559
|0.727
Hossler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.