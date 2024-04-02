PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler enters the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Hossler's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -3, over his last six appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of -1.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hossler's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234671-69-74-73-1
    3/31/2022473-66-67-72-10
    4/1/20216974-72-73-72+3
    4/4/20193669-70-71-72-6
    4/19/20185171-69-69-79E

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.727 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hossler owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 (88th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.162.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 26th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance108294.4297.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.93%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • While Hossler hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • Hossler, who has 327 points, currently ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.971), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0380.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.162-1.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2130.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4701.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5590.727

    Hossler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

