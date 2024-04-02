Beau Hossler Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.

Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.262 (he finished 14th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.971), which ranked 11th in the field.