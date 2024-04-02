Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.