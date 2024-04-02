Scott Gutschewski Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Scott Gutschewski posted a 69th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open trying for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Gutschewski has played the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -7 and finishing 18th.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Gutschewski's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|18
|70-68-73-70
|-7
Gutschewski's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Gutschewski has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Scott Gutschewski has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -1.065 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gutschewski is averaging -2.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutschewski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Gutschewski has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.063, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 91st, and his 46.9% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gutschewski sports a -0.823 average that ranks 173rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gutschewski has delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|296.6
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.06%
Gutschewski's Best Finishes
- Gutschewski is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Currently, Gutschewski sits 204th in the FedExCup standings with 3 points.
Gutschewski's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Gutschewski's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.309 mark ranked in the field.
- Gutschewski produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.237.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gutschewski's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.730.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Gutschewski posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.055), which ranked in the field.
- Gutschewski posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.234) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked in the field.
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.063
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.823
|-1.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.128
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.473
|-1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.104
|-2.485
Gutschewski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.