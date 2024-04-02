Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips will compete in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 45th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Phillips has entered the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and finishing 64th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Phillips' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.131 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 5.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 12th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.637, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Phillips has registered a 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 57th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|294.9
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips has played eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Phillips has 240 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.891.
- Phillips put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.509 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.856, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.251
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.637
|3.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.127
|0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.244
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.757
|5.185
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.