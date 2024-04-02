PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Johnson's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Johnson finished 13th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2022).
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Johnson's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20221372-71-70-67-8
    4/1/2021MC71-76+3
    4/19/2018570-65-68-72-13

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 0.534 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.310 mark (164th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 75th last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 118th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance171290.1280.3
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%51.74%
    Putts Per Round11829.1329.6
    Par Breakers19217.73%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance8013.73%11.11%

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 21 tournaments).
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot -10 and finished 21st in that event.
    • With 196 points last season, Johnson finished 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.647. He finished 54th in that event.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 3.937.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.680. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.1990.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.310-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0290.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1090.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.429-0.213

    Johnson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3475-70-74-73+423
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5466-71-73-71-36
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

