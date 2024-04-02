Zach Johnson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Johnson's average finish has been ninth, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Johnson finished 13th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2022).
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Johnson's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|13
|72-71-70-67
|-8
|4/1/2021
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|4/19/2018
|5
|70-65-68-72
|-13
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 0.534 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging -0.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.199 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranked 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Johnson had a -0.310 mark (164th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 75th last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 118th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|290.1
|280.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.13
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|192
|17.73%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|13.73%
|11.11%
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 21 tournaments).
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot -10 and finished 21st in that event.
- With 196 points last season, Johnson finished 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.647. He finished 54th in that event.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 3.937.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking in the field at 2.680. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.983), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.199
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.310
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.029
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.429
|-0.213
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|75-70-74-73
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|66-71-73-71
|-3
|6
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.