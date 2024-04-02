Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished in the top five once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Springer has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Springer is averaging 1.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.