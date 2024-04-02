Hayden Springer Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hayden Springer struggled, missing the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Springer is competing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Springer's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Springer has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer is averaging 1.371 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of 1.644 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Springer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.477, which ranks 22nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 25th, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 136th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.271. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Springer's 0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|305.7
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.12%
Springer's Best Finishes
- Springer has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Springer, who has 122 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.794 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.227 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.477
|1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.271
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.122
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.422
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.506
|1.644
Springer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
