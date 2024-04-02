Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).