1H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu placed 39th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Wu has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -3.
    • Wu finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Wu's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20233970-71-69-75-3
    3/31/2022MC71-73E

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
    • In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.307.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance140290.2288.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.12%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Wu, who has 170 points, currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.252-1.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3071.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1530.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.005-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2040.442

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

