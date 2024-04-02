Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Dylan Wu placed 39th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -3 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Wu has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -3.
- Wu finished 39th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Wu's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|3/31/2022
|MC
|71-73
|E
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Wu has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -4.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.442 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 ranks 139th on TOUR this season, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 47th on TOUR with a mark of 0.307.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 100th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|290.2
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.12%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Wu, who has 170 points, currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.199 (he finished 19th in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.814, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 19th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.252
|-1.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.307
|1.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.153
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.005
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.204
|0.442
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
