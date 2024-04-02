PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Josh Teater Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Teater Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Josh Teater looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Teater at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Teater finished 57th (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2019).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Teater's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/20195769-68-75-73-3

    Teater's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Teater has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -2.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.366 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Teater .

    Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Teater owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.339 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.670, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Teater's -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 179th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133291.3290.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.81%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.13%

    Teater's Best Finishes

    • Teater has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Currently, Teater ranks 204th in the FedExCup standings with 3 points.

    Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Teater put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.110. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Teater put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.076.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.891.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.090), which ranked in the field.
    • Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.339-0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.670-1.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.4020.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-1.075-2.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.682-3.366

    Teater's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.