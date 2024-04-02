Josh Teater Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Josh Teater looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Teater finished 57th (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2019).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Teater's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|57
|69-68-75-73
|-3
Teater's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Teater has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Teater has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -6 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Josh Teater has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -2.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Teater has an average of -3.366 in his past five tournaments.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Teater owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.339 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.3 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Teater ranks 163rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.670, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Teater's -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 179th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|291.3
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.13%
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater has participated in seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Currently, Teater ranks 204th in the FedExCup standings with 3 points.
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Teater put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking in the field at -0.110. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Teater put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.076.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater posted his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.891.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.090), which ranked in the field.
- Teater posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked in the field.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.339
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.670
|-1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.402
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.075
|-2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.682
|-3.366
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.