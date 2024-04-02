Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.658 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that event).

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297), which ranked third in the field.