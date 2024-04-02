Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Hideki Matsuyama finished the weekend at -15, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 aiming for a higher finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Matsuyama has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -5.
- In 2023, Matsuyama finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Matsuyama's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|3/31/2022
|MC
|74
|+2
|4/1/2021
|30
|67-74-73-71
|-3
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 6.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama has a 0.397 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|296.1
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.82%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Matsuyama has 1220 points, ranking him third in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.658 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that event).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297), which ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.289
|1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.397
|1.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.674
|2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.378
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.981
|6.322
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.