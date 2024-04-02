PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    In his last tournament at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Hideki Matsuyama finished the weekend at -15, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Matsuyama has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -5.
    • In 2023, Matsuyama finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Matsuyama's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231570-72-68-71-7
    3/31/2022MC74+2
    4/1/20213067-74-73-71-3

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 6.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 (49th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama has a 0.397 average that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama has delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance94296.1292.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.59%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.82%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama has played eight tournaments this season, collecting one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Matsuyama has 1220 points, ranking him third in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.658 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.436.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.833 (he finished first in that event).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.297), which ranked third in the field.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2891.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3971.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.6742.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.3780.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9816.322

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

