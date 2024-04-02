PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Harris English enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, English has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
    • English missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2019.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    English's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/2019MC72-75+3
    4/19/20183669-72-73-72-2

    English's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, English has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 89th, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English owns a -0.057 mark (103rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance89296.7296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.71%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.87%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, English sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 666 points.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.635 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2821.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0570.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2661.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4421.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9343.647

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.