Harris English Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: Harris English of the United States hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 10, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Harris English enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 19th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, English has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
- English missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2019.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
English's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|4/19/2018
|36
|69-72-73-72
|-2
English's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, English has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.108 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 89th, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English owns a -0.057 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|296.7
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.87%
English's Best Finishes
- English has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, English sits 20th in the FedExCup standings with 666 points.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.635 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- English posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.282
|1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.057
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.266
|1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.442
|1.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.934
|3.647
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
