Harris English Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738. He finished 19th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.635 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.