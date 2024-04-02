Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Victor Perez will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 17th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -7 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Perez's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Perez's Recent Performances
- Perez has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -0.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 2.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez has a 0.634 mark (13th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Perez's -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|298.0
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.49%
Perez's Best Finishes
- Perez has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Perez has 187 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.880 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.257 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
- Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.241
|0.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.634
|2.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.073
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.500
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.448
|2.802
Perez's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|70-72-69-69
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
