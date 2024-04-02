Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.880 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.257 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.