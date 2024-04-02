PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Victor Perez will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 17th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting -7 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In the past five years, this is Perez's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Perez's Recent Performances

    • Perez has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Victor Perez has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging -0.595 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 2.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.241 ranks 57th on TOUR this season, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez has a 0.634 mark (13th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Perez's -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance77298.0298.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%72.53%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.49%

    Perez's Best Finishes

    • Perez has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Perez has 187 points, ranking him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 1.880 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.257 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.955, which ranked 42nd in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Perez delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2410.900
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6342.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0730.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.500-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4482.802

    Perez's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship1270-72-69-69E--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.