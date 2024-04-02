PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Homa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    After he placed 42nd in this tournament in 2019, Max Homa has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Homa has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
    • Homa last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2019, finishing 42nd with a score of -5.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Homa's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/20194268-74-68-73-5

    Homa's Recent Performances

    • Homa has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging 1.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 0.631 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.249. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58300.3302.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.76%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.42%

    Homa's Best Finishes

    • Although Homa hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Homa, who has 486 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 3.081. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.117-1.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2490.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.205-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2701.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6080.631

    Homa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-73-72-78+614
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-67-68-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship5571-72-74-72+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge967-69-71-69-475
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.