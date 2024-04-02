Max Homa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 3.081. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784. He finished 14th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).