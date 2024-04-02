Max Homa Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
After he placed 42nd in this tournament in 2019, Max Homa has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Homa has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
- Homa last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2019, finishing 42nd with a score of -5.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Homa's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|42
|68-74-68-73
|-5
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Max Homa has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging 1.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 0.631 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.117 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.249. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.3
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Although Homa hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Homa, who has 486 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 3.081. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.784. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.117
|-1.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.249
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.205
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.270
|1.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.608
|0.631
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-73-72-78
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.