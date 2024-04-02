McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.172.

Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 28th in the field at 2.110. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.524.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.