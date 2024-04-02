McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
McClure Meissner hits the course in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Meissner missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his only recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2021.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Meissner's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/1/2021
|MC
|77-74
|+7
Meissner's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Meissner has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Meissner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, McClure Meissner has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of -0.297 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.448 ranks 162nd on TOUR this season, and his 51.2% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner sports a 0.009 average that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|301.0
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Meissner has 56 points, ranking him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.172.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 28th in the field at 2.110. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.524.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.448
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.009
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.090
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.100
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.248
|-0.297
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.