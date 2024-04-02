Norman Xiong Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
At the Texas Children's Houston Open, Norman Xiong struggled, missing the cut at Memorial Park Golf Course. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Xiong's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Xiong's Recent Performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Xiong has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has an average of 1.900 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong is averaging -2.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.218, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 33rd, and his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Xiong ranks 183rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -1.453, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Xiong's 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 31st on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|304.3
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.05%
Xiong's Best Finishes
- While Xiong has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Xiong has compiled 53 points, which ranks him 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.607 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Xiong delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -0.168.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong put up his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 37th in the field at 0.894. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 54th in that event).
- Xiong recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 54th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
Xiong's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.218
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.453
|-4.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.349
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.437
|1.900
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.147
|-2.981
Xiong's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|79
|66-71-72-71
|E
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.