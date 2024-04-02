Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey takes to the links in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Hoey's first time competing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hoey's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey is averaging -2.867 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -0.547 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.568, which ranks 12th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 23rd, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.412 mark (36th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoey's -1.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 183rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|305.9
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Hoey's Best Finishes
- Hoey has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- With 23 points, Hoey currently ranks 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.222.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.056.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.970 (his best mark this season), which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 54th in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.568
|1.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.412
|1.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.448
|-1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.307
|-2.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.775
|-0.547
Hoey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.