Richard Hoey Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.222.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.025. He finished 56th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.056.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.970 (his best mark this season), which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.