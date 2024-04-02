Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.499 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.491. In that event, he finished 11th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.