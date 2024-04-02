PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He placed 22nd at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Montgomery finished 22nd (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Montgomery's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232268-74-69-71-6

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Montgomery has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Montgomery has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of 2.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.588 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.049 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 1.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119293.2296.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.54%
    Putts Per Round127.0
    Par Breakers1%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.30%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Montgomery has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.499 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.491. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.588-1.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.049-1.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.2040.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting21.0182.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5850.016

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6071-69-73-68-35
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1168-70-68-70-12160
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

