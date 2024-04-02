Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits from the ninth tee prior to The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He placed 22nd at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Montgomery finished 22nd (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Montgomery's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Montgomery has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Montgomery has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 2.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Montgomery is averaging 0.016 Strokes Gained: Total.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.588 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery owns a -0.049 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 1.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|293.2
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.30%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery, who has played 10 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Montgomery has compiled 313 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 0.499 mark, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Montgomery's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.491. In that event, he finished 11th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.599, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.588
|-1.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.049
|-1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.204
|0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.018
|2.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.585
|0.016
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
