1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patrick Rodgers looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he finished fifth shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2023, Rodgers finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Rodgers' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023566-67-71-73-11
    3/31/20225870-71-71-75-1
    4/1/2021MC75-73+4
    4/19/2018MC75-72+3

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rodgers is averaging 0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 28th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.116, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28305.1305.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.01%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
    • With 386 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2450.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.116-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1260.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1240.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1310.763

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-71-66-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

