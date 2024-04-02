Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.