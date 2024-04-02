1H AGO
Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Patrick Rodgers looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he finished fifth shooting -11 in this tournament in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Rodgers has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -6.
- In 2023, Rodgers finished fifth (with a score of -11) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Rodgers' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|5
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|3/31/2022
|58
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|4/1/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|4/19/2018
|MC
|75-72
|+3
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rodgers is averaging 0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.1 yards) ranks 28th, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.116, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|305.1
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- With 386 points, Rodgers currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 2.964.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.245
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.116
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.126
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.124
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.131
|0.763
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
