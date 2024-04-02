Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 45th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Buckley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Buckley is averaging 0.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.