Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley shot -8 and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Buckley has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -8.
- Buckley finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Buckley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|3/31/2022
|MC
|75-73
|+4
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 45th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Buckley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging 0.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -2.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.718. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|292.9
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley has played nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Buckley, who has 33 points, currently ranks 168th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841), which ranked 13th in the field.
- Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.096
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.718
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.287
|-1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.078
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.179
|-2.553
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.