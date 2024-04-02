PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Hayden Buckley shot -8 and took 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Buckley has an average finish of 10th, and an average score of -8.
    • Buckley finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Buckley's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231067-73-72-68-8
    3/31/2022MC75-73+4

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Buckley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging 0.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -2.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.096 ranks 115th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 166th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.718. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance122292.9293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.90%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.27%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley has played nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • Buckley, who has 33 points, currently ranks 168th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.762.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.383.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841), which ranked 13th in the field.
    • Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0960.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.718-1.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.287-1.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0780.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.179-2.553

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

