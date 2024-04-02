PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    When he hits the links April 4-7, Keith Mitchell will try to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2021, he shot -5 and placed 17th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -5.
    • Mitchell last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2021, finishing 17th with a score of -5.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Mitchell's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/1/20211772-69-71-71-5
    4/19/20182670-72-72-70-4

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of -2.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.338 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.692 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell sports a 0.709 mark (10th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance29305.0309.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.06%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • Mitchell has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, Mitchell has 313 points, ranking him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.180.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6922.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.7094.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.174-1.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.455-2.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7722.338

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

