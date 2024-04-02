Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.180.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.