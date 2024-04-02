Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links April 4-7, Keith Mitchell will try to build upon his last performance in the Valero Texas Open. In 2021, he shot -5 and placed 17th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Mitchell has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of -5.
- Mitchell last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2021, finishing 17th with a score of -5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Mitchell's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/1/2021
|17
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|4/19/2018
|26
|70-72-72-70
|-4
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of -2.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 2.338 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.692 (eighth) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell sports a 0.709 mark (10th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|305.0
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- Mitchell has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, Mitchell has 313 points, ranking him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.180.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.331.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.588, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.692
|2.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.709
|4.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.174
|-1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.455
|-2.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.772
|2.338
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.