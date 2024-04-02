PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Michael Kim looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he took 46th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Kim's average finish has been 46th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of -1.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234668-71-73-75-1
    4/1/2021MC76-74+6
    4/19/2018MC77-81+14

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -2.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.597, which ranks 174th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance85296.8295.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.15%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • While Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 160 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 2.662. In that event, he finished 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.597-1.776
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.138-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.095-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.1040.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.451-2.443

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

