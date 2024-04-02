Michael Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 2.662. In that event, he finished 37th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.