1H AGO
Michael Kim Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Michael Kim looks for a better result in the 2024 Valero Texas Open after he took 46th shooting -1 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Kim's average finish has been 46th, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished 46th after posting a score of -1.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Kim's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|4/1/2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|4/19/2018
|MC
|77-81
|+14
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 40th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -2.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kim .
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.597, which ranks 174th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 85th, and his 50.5% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.138.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|296.8
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Kim's Best Finishes
- While Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times (60%).
- Currently, Kim sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings with 160 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 2.662. In that event, he finished 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.465 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 33rd in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.597
|-1.776
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.138
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.095
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.104
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.451
|-2.443
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.