Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.373. He finished 57th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.