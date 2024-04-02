PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Svensson will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting E at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
    • Svensson last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC72-72E
    4/4/20194273-69-71-70-5

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Svensson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -4.201 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 93rd, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.253 mark (55th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance93296.2295.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.73%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.06%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 224 points, Svensson currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that event.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.373. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.111-1.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.253-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0090.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.626-2.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.493-4.201

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

