Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Adam Svensson will appear April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting E at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -5.
- Svensson last played at the Valero Texas Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of E.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|4/4/2019
|42
|73-69-71-70
|-5
Svensson's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Svensson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -4.201 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (116th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 93rd, while his 61.6% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.253 mark (55th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|296.2
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.06%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 224 points, Svensson currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.373. He finished 57th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (0.707, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.111
|-1.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.253
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.009
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.626
|-2.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.493
|-4.201
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
