Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Pierceson Coody will appear in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Latest odds for Coody at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Coody finished 53rd (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Coody's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -3.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 21st, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 176th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.849, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Coody's 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|306.3
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.04%
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- As of now, Coody has compiled 17 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.642.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.523
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.849
|-1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.565
|-1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.468
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.469
|-3.611
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.