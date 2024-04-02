Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.642.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).