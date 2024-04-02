PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Pierceson Coody will appear in the 2024 Valero Texas Open from April 4-7 after a 57th-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Coody finished 53rd (with a score of E) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Coody's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20235374-69-70-75E

    Coody's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 45th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Coody is averaging -3.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.523, which ranks 165th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.3 yards) ranks 21st, and his 52.3% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody ranks 176th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.849, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Coody's 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 27th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21306.3307.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.13%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.04%

    Coody's Best Finishes

    • Coody has played eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
    • As of now, Coody has compiled 17 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field at 0.642.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.138. He finished 57th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.228. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.061, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.

    Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.523-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.849-1.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.565-1.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4680.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.469-3.611

    Coody's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-73+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-75+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

