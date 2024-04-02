PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 28th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Hall has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -5.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Hall's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20232873-70-72-68-5

    Hall's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging -1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hall has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.152 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 124th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall has a -0.114 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall's -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124292.6293.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.89%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.32%

    Hall's Best Finishes

    • Hall has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
    • As of now, Hall has accumulated 81 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.

    Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1520.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.114-2.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3951.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.138-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.008-1.193

    Hall's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-71-68-65-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson8367-70-74-70-32
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

