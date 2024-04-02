Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.