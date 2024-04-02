Harry Hall Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 28th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hall has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 28th, posting a score of -5.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hall's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|28
|73-70-72-68
|-5
Hall's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hall has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Harry Hall has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging -1.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hall has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.152 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 124th, while his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall has a -0.114 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall's -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|292.6
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
Hall's Best Finishes
- Hall has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- As of now, Hall has accumulated 81 points, which ranks him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 31st in the field at 1.372.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.157 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.999), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
Hall's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.152
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.114
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.395
|1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.138
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.008
|-1.193
Hall's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|83
|67-70-74-70
|-3
|2
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.