1H AGO

Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Joe Highsmith ended the weekend at -6, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Highsmith's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Highsmith's Recent Performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -1.324 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Highsmith is averaging -2.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.806 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.618 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance100294.9298.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.46%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.89%

    Highsmith's Best Finishes

    • Highsmith has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Highsmith sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 134 points.

    Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.966.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.806-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.618-1.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2500.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.399-1.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.573-2.821

    Highsmith's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
