Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.966.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.