Joe Highsmith Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Joe Highsmith ended the weekend at -6, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 seeking better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Highsmith's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Highsmith's Recent Performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Highsmith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -1.324 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Highsmith is averaging -2.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.806 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.618 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|294.9
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Highsmith's Best Finishes
- Highsmith has played eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Highsmith sits 111th in the FedExCup standings with 134 points.
Highsmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Highsmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.966.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.730 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.022 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.806
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.618
|-1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.250
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.399
|-1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.573
|-2.821
Highsmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.