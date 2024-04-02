Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.025 mark ranked in the field.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.893 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.