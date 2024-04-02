Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei reacts to a putt on the sixth green during the first round of The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 29, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
At the Valspar Championship, Kevin Yu struggled, failing to make the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Yu is playing at the Valero Texas Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.384 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.721 ranks seventh on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 75th on TOUR with a mark of 0.102.
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|304.1
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.35%
Yu's Best Finishes
- Yu has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Yu ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings with 311 points.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.025 mark ranked in the field.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.848 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu put up his best effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 1.336.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.893 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.721
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.102
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.678
|-1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.487
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.342
|-1.384
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.