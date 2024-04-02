Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352. He finished 60th in that event.

Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 60th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.