Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Brian Harman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Harman has entered the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Harman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/4/2019
|MC
|74-70
|E
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman has an average of 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 2.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.5 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.288.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 28th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|287.5
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.05%
Harman's Best Finishes
- While Harman hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Harman sits 12th in the FedExCup standings with 815 points.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352. He finished 60th in that event.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.071
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.288
|0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.219
|1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.448
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.884
|2.819
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.