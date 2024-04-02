PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brian Harman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Harman has entered the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2019), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Harman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/4/2019MC74-70E

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman has an average of 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 2.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.071 (112th) this season, while his average driving distance of 287.5 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 50th on TOUR with a mark of 0.288.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 28th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance157287.5286.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.20%
    Putts Per Round127.9
    Par Breakers1%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.05%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • While Harman hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Harman sits 12th in the FedExCup standings with 815 points.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.352. He finished 60th in that event.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.675 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0710.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2880.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2191.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.4480.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8842.819

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

