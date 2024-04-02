Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.

Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Åberg is averaging 1.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.