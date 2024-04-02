Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an eighth-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Åberg missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his lone recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Åberg's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|78-73
|+7
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Åberg has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Ludvig Åberg has averaged 306.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 1.466 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 5.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.345 this season, which ranks 38th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.418, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 57th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|304.7
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.84%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.11%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- While Åberg hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Åberg has accumulated 893 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.078.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.506.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.345
|1.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.418
|1.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.040
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.244
|1.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.048
|5.598
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.