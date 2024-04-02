Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Last season Simpson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 2.954. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 6.626. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.047, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.