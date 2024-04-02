PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    In his most recent tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Webb Simpson concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 54th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Simpson's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Simpson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 47th.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging -1.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Simpson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 last season ranked 151st on TOUR, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Simpson ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.051.
    • On the greens, Simpson's -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 105th on TOUR last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st. He broke par 20.27% of the time (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103299.6293.6
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%65.03%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.3
    Par Breakers15920.27%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.11%13.40%

    Simpson's Best Finishes

    • Simpson participated in 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Simpson's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Simpson collected 252 points last season, placing 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Simpson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Wyndham Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 2.954. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Simpson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 6.626. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.620. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.047, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Simpson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2211.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.051-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.0950.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.036-1.803
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.301-0.479

    Simpson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6471-67-77-72+34
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

