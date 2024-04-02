Adam Long Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Adam Long will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting +1 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Long has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 35th.
- Long last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Long's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|3/31/2022
|35
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|4/1/2021
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|4/4/2019
|MC
|71-73
|E
Long's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Long has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
- Adam Long has averaged 272.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Long has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Long is averaging -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|272.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|34.38%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|14.93%
Long's Best Finishes
- Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 38 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings with 222 points last season.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|-0.495
Long's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.