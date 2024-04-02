Adam Long Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five tournaments, Long has an average finish of 56th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.

In his last five events, his average score has been -1.

Adam Long has averaged 272.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Long has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.