PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Adam Long Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Long Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Adam Long will compete April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 64th in the Texas Children's Houston Open, shooting +1 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Long at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Valero Texas Open, Long has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Long last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Long's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC77-74+7
    3/31/20223572-70-70-71-5
    4/1/2021MC73-74+3
    4/4/2019MC71-73E

    Long's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Long has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
    • Adam Long has averaged 272.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Long has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Long is averaging -0.495 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9272.5
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%34.38%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.4
    Par Breakers10821.68%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%14.93%

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long played 38 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 38 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Last season Long put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -16 and finished 13th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Long ranked 147th in the FedExCup standings with 222 points last season.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.449-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2091.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.320-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.102-0.495

    Long's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.